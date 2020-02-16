Thousands expected at annual Novena at Galway Cathedral

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thousands are expected at the annual Galway Solemn Novena which begins tomorrow at Galway Cathedral.

In it’s 39th year, the Novena will focus on a letter written by Pope Francis titled ‘Rejoice and be Glad’ and will address the theme of holiness.

It will run from tomorrow morning until the 25th of February at Galway Cathedral.

There are six sessions scheduled each day with weekday sessions taking place at 7:30am, 11am, 1:10pm, 3:30pm, 7:30pm and 9pm.

Meanwhile, weekend sessions will take place at 9am, 10:30am, 12:30pm, 4:30pm, 6:30pm and 8pm.

For more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm on the hour..