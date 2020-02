Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thoor Ballylee in Gort – the home of W.B. Yeats – has suffered extensive damage following flooding over the weekend.

The 15th century tower house located outside of Gort was previously devastated by significant flooding in 2015.

Torrential rain in recent days has seen many parts of South Galway flooded.

Meanwhile, motorists faced serious tailbacks on the county’s road network earlier today due to flooding – with commuters on the N84 facing delays of up to 90 minutes.