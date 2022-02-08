This year’s Galway Novena to be celebrated online

Galway Bay fm newsroom – This year’s Galway Novena will be celebrated online due to the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19.

The annual event, now in its 42nd year, will take place from Monday, February 21st, to Tuesday, March 1st.

There will be two daily sessions, at 9.30am and 7.30pm.

There will also be facilities on the Novena website to submit Petitions and Thanksgivings and arrange to have a candle lit before the Shrine of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.

Fr. John Gerard Action explains the theme of this years Novena being held online.