This area to receive extra MEP in next European elections

Share story:

This area will have an extra MEP seat for next June’s European Parliament Elections.

The current MEPs for the Midlands-North-West constituency are Luke Ming Flanagan, Chris MacManus, Colm Markey, and Maria Walsh.

It’s going from 4 to 5 seats, after counties Laois and Offaly transfer from the South to the Midlands.

The recommendations follow a month-long public consultation process – after the European Council decided to allocate an extra MEP to Ireland – increasing our total from 13 to 14.