20 November 2023
~1 minutes read
This area to receive extra MEP in next European elections
This area will have an extra MEP seat for next June’s European Parliament Elections.
The current MEPs for the Midlands-North-West constituency are Luke Ming Flanagan, Chris MacManus, Colm Markey, and Maria Walsh.
It’s going from 4 to 5 seats, after counties Laois and Offaly transfer from the South to the Midlands.
The recommendations follow a month-long public consultation process – after the European Council decided to allocate an extra MEP to Ireland – increasing our total from 13 to 14.