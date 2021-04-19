Third stage of NUIG study on remote working finds policies needed to protect career progression

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The third stage of an NUI Galway study on remote working has found that new policies are needed to protect the career progression of remote workers post pandemic.

The national remote working study is being undertaken by the Whitaker Institute in partnership with the Western Development Commission.

The ongoing series of studies have engaged with over 12 thousand employees working from home at different stages of the ongoing lockdown.

The last stage found that 94 percent were keen to continue working remotely to some extent once restrictions are lifted.

Chief Executive of the commission Tomás Ó Siocháin says the latest findings may be used to protect the career progression of remote workers in the future:

He also says it’s important to remember that remote working doesn’t always mean working from home.

He says remote working hubs could be huge economic drivers in small towns and villages…

