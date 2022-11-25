Third of the water supplies contaminated with E. coli last year were in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over a third of the small private water supplies contaminated with E. coli last year were in Galway.

Six out of the 17 areas listed by the Environmental Protection Agency’s annual report were in the county.

The supplies with E. coli failuers in 2021 were Belclare, Caherlea/Gurrane, Claretuam, Kilchreest, Ballinakill and Seehan in Gort.

The EPA report says across the country around 6,000 people using the contaminated supplies were put at risk.

Programme manager with the EPA, Noel Byrne, says suppliers should be using the funding available to address infrastructural needs.