Galway Bay FM

26 September 2024

~2 minutes read

Third inspection of nursing home in Oranmore finds worsening management amid serious food issues

Share story:
Third inspection of nursing home in Oranmore finds worsening management amid serious food issues

A third inspection of a nursing home in Oranmore has found the management of the centre has gotten worse.

Bushfield Care Centre was the subject of two poor previous inspections – which identified serious issues in a range of areas, including staffing, food and finances.

Overall, the latest inspection saw Bushfield Care Centre deemed non-compliant with regulations in 9 of the 10 categories assessed – with many carrying a red risk rating.

But particularly serious issues were identified when it comes to food and nutrition.

The kitchen wasn’t clean, fresh food was stored in broken margarine and ice cream containers, and some undated fresh food had a bad smell.

Inspectors found that food orders weren’t based on nutritionally balanced or advertised menus – but on what food was available on the day.

They also noted meals were served at unreasonable times with the last meal provided at 4pm – but they weren’t assured that snacks were available after that time.

Mealtimes were found to be chaotic and unpleasant experiences, with slow service and meals served in an unappetising and unattractive manner.

Some residents were having difficulty eating their meals but poor supervision meant it was often overlooked.

Those who took their meals in their bedrooms told inspectors their food and drinks consistently arrived cold.

Some portion sizes were seen to be too small – and one resident said they were still hungry after finishing their breakfast.

Another said they asked for porridge and yogurt but rarely received yogurt, and inspectors noted there wasn’t any yogurt available in the centre.

The inspection found there was a lack of financial resources available to the centre, which was impacting on fuel and food supplies.

Share story:

Over 1,300 cases of sepsis at UHG Emergency Department over past two years

There have been over 1,300 cases of sepsis at the Emergency Department at UHG over the past two years. According to figures presented at the HSE Health Fo...

No water for residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas until tonight

Residents and businesses in Carnmore and surrounding areas have no water today. It’s due to a burst trunkmain at Egan’s Pub in Cashla. A contracto...

Galway Cathedral unveils iconic gift from Hungary

Galway Cathedral has unveiled a gift of a replica of the iconic painting ‘Our Lady, Consoler of the Afflicted’ by Bishop András Veres of Gyor for a l...

Preparations underway for arrival of French twinning delegation in Ballinasloe

Preparations are underway in Ballinasloe for the arrival of a French twinning delegation. Representatives from Chalonnes-sur-Loire in Western France will ...