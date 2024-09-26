Third inspection of nursing home in Oranmore finds worsening management amid serious food issues

A third inspection of a nursing home in Oranmore has found the management of the centre has gotten worse.

Bushfield Care Centre was the subject of two poor previous inspections – which identified serious issues in a range of areas, including staffing, food and finances.

Overall, the latest inspection saw Bushfield Care Centre deemed non-compliant with regulations in 9 of the 10 categories assessed – with many carrying a red risk rating.

But particularly serious issues were identified when it comes to food and nutrition.

The kitchen wasn’t clean, fresh food was stored in broken margarine and ice cream containers, and some undated fresh food had a bad smell.

Inspectors found that food orders weren’t based on nutritionally balanced or advertised menus – but on what food was available on the day.

They also noted meals were served at unreasonable times with the last meal provided at 4pm – but they weren’t assured that snacks were available after that time.

Mealtimes were found to be chaotic and unpleasant experiences, with slow service and meals served in an unappetising and unattractive manner.

Some residents were having difficulty eating their meals but poor supervision meant it was often overlooked.

Those who took their meals in their bedrooms told inspectors their food and drinks consistently arrived cold.

Some portion sizes were seen to be too small – and one resident said they were still hungry after finishing their breakfast.

Another said they asked for porridge and yogurt but rarely received yogurt, and inspectors noted there wasn’t any yogurt available in the centre.

The inspection found there was a lack of financial resources available to the centre, which was impacting on fuel and food supplies.