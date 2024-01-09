Thieves target homes and commercial yards in Corrandulla, Annaghdown and Monivea

9 January 2024
~1 minutes read
9 January 2024
~1 minutes read
Galway City is in urgent need of a proper “retail strategy” to help attract more shoppers into the city centre. The suggestion was made during...
There’s been a storm in a teacup at City Hall over a perceived threat to advertising revenue for sports clubs using council-owned pitches. These spo...
The Mayor of Galway Eddie Hoare has opened a Book of Condolence at Galway City Museum for Peadar O’Dowd The local historian, and native of Bohermore, wh...
62 people are waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Galway today. It means the city hospital is the country’s third most overcrowded behind Lim...