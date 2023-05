Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thieves who stole an item from a grave at Rahoon Cemetery are being described as “despicable”.

Theresa Cahill was visiting her father’s grave when she realised a large ornament of a dog with sentimental value had been taken.

The cross at the grave was also deliberately pushed into the ground and other items had been moved.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Theresa said it’s heartbreaking to think of someone trampling over her fathers grave.