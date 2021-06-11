Thermo King establishes new Robotics Automation Training Centre in city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Thermo King has established a new robotics automation training centre at its city base as part of a new collaboration with GMIT.

The centre is part of a new engineering degree that aims to drive a major upskilling in engineering, automation and robotics capabilities in the region and further afield.

The new training centre is equipped with classrooms and labs and involves 3D manufacturing, robotics, visions systems and PLCs.

Thermo King says the creation of these skills will empower the company to future proof for cotinued innovation and market leadership in it’s portfolio of transport refrigeration solutions.

Vice President for European Affairs, Cormac Mac Donncha, says the new degree establishs a strong direct link between GMIT and the latest technologies – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]