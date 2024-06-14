City planners give green light for new school for The Bish

City planners have given the green light for a new school for The Bish.

It’s after initial plans had to be redesigned last year due to potential conflict with the planned Galway Ring Road.

St. Joseph’s Patrician College was founded in 1862 at the request of the Bishop of Galway.

It was known locally as the Bishop’s school – hence its enduring and popular name “The Bish”.

Since then though, it’s outgrown it’s current home at Nun’s Island – with a new school earmarked for a greenfield site in Dangan, beside the University of Galway.

But it hasn’t been plain sailing – as the school learned late into the planning process last summer that their design would need significant revision.

It’s because various state bodies raised serious concerns about potential conflict with the route for the embattled Galway City Ring Road – if it gets built.

The final design for the new school is a 11,134 square metre facility across several blocks of varying heights.

As well as classrooms, specialist rooms and a special needs unit, there’ll also be a multi-purpose hall, five ball courts, amphitheatre space, and courtyard gardens.

Planning permission has now been approved, with 23 conditions attached.

