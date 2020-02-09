The second count for Galway West complete

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The second count for Galway West is complete with no candidates elected.

Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell could claim the first seat for Galway West, followed by Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív, Independent Noel Grealish and Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton.

The fifth seat for Galway West looks likely to go to Independent Catherine Connolly.

Following the second count, Solidarity – People Before Profit’s Conor Burke and Joe Loughnane (suspended from PBP yesterday) have been eliminated from the race.

The second count for Galway West is as follows:

Conor Burke (S-PBP) 512 ELIMINATED

Catherine Connolly (IND) 5,478

Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) 1,097

Ollie Crowe (FF) 5,180

Mike Cubbard (IND) 2,697

Éamon Ó Cuív (FF) 8,534

Mairéad Farrell (SF) 8,486

Daragh O’Flaherty (IND) 318 ELIMINATED

Noel Grealish (IND) 8,159

Seán Kyne (FG) 5,292

Joe Loughnane (S-PBP) 445 ELIMINATED

Niall McNelis (Labour) 1,554

Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 5,617

Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 3,655

Niall Ó Tuatháil (Soc Dems) 3,630