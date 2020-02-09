The second count for Galway West complete

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The second count for Galway West is complete with no candidates elected.
Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell could claim the first seat for Galway West, followed by Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív, Independent Noel Grealish and Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton.
The fifth seat for Galway West looks likely to go to Independent Catherine Connolly.
Following the second count, Solidarity – People Before Profit’s Conor Burke and Joe Loughnane (suspended from PBP yesterday) have been eliminated from the race.
The second count for Galway West is as follows:
Conor Burke (S-PBP) 512 ELIMINATED
Catherine Connolly (IND) 5,478
Cormac Ó Corcoráin (Aontú) 1,097
Ollie Crowe (FF) 5,180
Mike Cubbard (IND) 2,697
Éamon Ó Cuív (FF) 8,534
Mairéad Farrell (SF) 8,486
Daragh O’Flaherty (IND) 318 ELIMINATED
Noel Grealish (IND) 8,159
Seán Kyne (FG) 5,292
Joe Loughnane (S-PBP) 445 ELIMINATED
Niall McNelis (Labour) 1,554
Hildegarde Naughton (FG) 5,617
Pauline O’Reilly (Green) 3,655
Niall Ó Tuatháil (Soc Dems) 3,630