Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Fans of The Saw Doctors won’t be able to watch the band’s Glastonbury performance from home.

The Tuam band are headlining the Acoustic Stage from 9:30 tonight in front of a crowd of around 6,000.

It marks the band’s return to the festival, having not played Glastonbury since 2010.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Ollie Jennings, explains why the Acoustic Stage performances won’t be broadcast on BBC: