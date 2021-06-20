The retirement is announced of the Church Of Ireland Bishop of Tuam, Killala and Achonry Patrick Rooke

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Church of Ireland Bishop of Tuam, Killala and Achonry Patrick Rooke has announced his retirement.

The announcement was made this morning and will take effect from the 31st of October.

Born on 12 April 1955, Bishop Patrick was educated at Sandford Park School and Salisbury and Wells Theological College; and ordained in 1979.

He began his ecclesiastical career with curacies in Newtownabbey and Ballywillan, and then held incumbencies at Craigs and Ballymore. He was Dean of Armagh from 2006 until 2011 and succeeded Bishop Richard Crosbie Aitken Henderson as Bishop of the Tuam, Killala and Achonry in that year.

Roman Catholic Archbishop of Tuam Michael Neary has paid tribute to Bishop Patrick calling him a “true pastor to his people” and praised his warm and welcoming personality, and his great ability to be at ease in company and to put others at ease in his presence.

Archbishop Neary also paid tribute to the support from the Bishop in making St Mary’s Cathedral available while the Cathedral of the Assumption is nearing the end of a major refurbishment.