13 July 2024

The people of Roundstone celebrate the 200th Anniversary of the founding of the village

The people of Roundstone are celebrating the 200th anniversary of the founding of the village by the Scottish engineer, Alexander Nimmo.

There are several events taking place and the Show this weekend has its own special significance.

The native pony is perhaps the finest ambassador for Connemara throughout the world. It is just 100 years ago since The Connemara Pony Breeders Society held its first ever Show and Roundstone was the venue. The Roundstone annual Show this weekend, comes one hundred years after the first edition.

Roundstone is popularly dubbed as Irelands Most Picturesque village. Fáilte Ireland describes it to the world as “the pretty ocean fringed village”.

But it has not been plain sailing for Roundstone as the area reached its 200th anniversary.

There is rural depopulation and the number of young people has declined to tipping point. Holiday homes number 60% of dwellings.

This is a time to look back and forward. There were only three notable dwelling when Alexander Nimmo planned the village. He also planned piers and roads and opened up pathways in and out of Connemara.

Roundstones community will hope more pathways will open as they approach their third century.

