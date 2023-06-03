The Official Plans and Timeline for Renville Sports & Community Grounds are announced

The Official plans and the timeline for the Renville Sports and Community Grounds have been announced to members of the Oranmore-Maree GAA One Club and residents of the local area at an open information morning held in the Galway Bay Golf Resort.

Club and community members were given a first look at the finalised plans for the grounds as well as a timeline for the project that will see the construction of four pitches and ancillary facilities for Renville Sports and Community Grounds at a cost of €3 million with full completion of the project ready for use in 2025.

Oranmore/Maree One Club Development Officer Derek Cullinane said that this morning was a milestone in the plans for the project.

Chairperson of Renville Sports and Community Grounds Padraig O’Callaghan said they are delighted to be at this stage of the project.