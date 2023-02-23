‘The Irish response to Ukrainian refugees a year on’ – Part 2

The one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine is nearly upon us.

Since the start of invasion civilians have fled Ukraine to the safety of other countries around the world including Ireland.

While it is fair to say the vast majority of Ireland has been welcoming, a very small group in Ireland is attempting to undermine all that is being done to support Ukrainians here.

Our reporter Aisling Bolton-Dowling has been working on a special three-part series exploring the Irish response to Ukrainian refugees a year on from the Russian invasion.

On part two of this special series Galway native Grace Kennedy and Ukrainian refugee Luda Breslavska spoke to Aisling Bolton- Dowling about the rise of the far right in Ireland: