‘The Irish response to Ukrainian refugees a year on’ – Part 1

Galway Bay fm newsroom – We’re now just 24 hours away from the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, countries around the world including Ireland, have opened their doors and welcomed millions of refugees fleeing the conflict.

Aisling Bolton-Dowling has been working on a special three part series exploring the Irish response to Ukrainian refugees a year on from the Russian invasion.

On this first part, you’ll hear Ukrainian refugee Luda Breslavska and local activist Grace Kennedy.