Galway-based RV Tom Crean vessel commissioned today by Agriculture Minister

GBFM Newsroom – The Galway-based RV Tom Crean vessel has been commissioned today by the Agriculture Minister.

Ireland’s latest marine research vessel left Galway on Tuesday for Dingle Harbour for the special event.



It was named after legendary Kerry explorer, Tom Crean, who undertook three ground-breaking expeditions to the Antarctic in the early years of the 20th Century.

The RV Tom Crean will be based in Galway, and CEO of the Marine Institute in Rinville in Galway says it’ll be used for important research.