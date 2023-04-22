The curtain comes down this evening on the All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals in Glenamaddy

The All-Ireland Confined Drama Finals come to a close this evening in Glenamaddy.

Over the past nine nights, amateur drama groups from all over the country have converged on the Galway town, all hoping their their play will win the overall title.

In a new departure to previous years, the awards and overall winner are this year will be announced as part of a Gala night that is held separate to the show nights.

Previously, the awards would be announced on the night of the final show.

Festival Director and Chairman of the Amateur Drama Council of Ireland is Coman Keaveny.

He said that this year’s festival exceeded all expectations

The Gala will be held in the Oakland Hotel in Glenamaddy this evening beginning at 7pm with the live stream beginning on the ADCI Facebook page at 9.