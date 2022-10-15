The Baboró International Arts Festival for Children is underway following its launch last night at the O’Donoghue Theatre in the University of Galway.

Opening remarks were by University of Galway President Professor Ciaran O hÓgartaigh with a short performance from the Galway City Children’s Choir.

The festival, in its 26th year, will run until the 23rd of October with Galway’s theatres, galleries and public spaces open for children to explore and play and to enjoy the many events that will be on offer over the next nine days.

Rachel Timoney was there and she spoke to some young festival goers.

Rachel also got the thoughts of Conor, one of the volunteers at the festival.