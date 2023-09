TG4 launches first ever Irish channel for kids in Baile na hAbhann

Galway Bay fm newsroom – TG4 has launched its first ever dedicated children’s channel ‘as Gaeilge’ in Baile na hAbhann this afternoon.

It’s called Cúla4 and is aimed at children up to the age of 12.

Sarah Slevin was in Baile na hAbhann this afternoon and brings us this report.