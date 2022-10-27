TFI Local Link Galway launching new bus service from Carraroe to Clifden

GBFM News – TFI Local Link Galway are launching the new 432 route from Carraroe to Clifden.

It will cover Carraroe, Costelloe, Screebe, Derryrush, Kilkeran, Carna, Leheenagh, Roundstone, Ballyconeely and Clifden.

The service will run three return services a day, seven days a week from next Tuesday November 1st.

It will also provide communters with a new peak-time service that interchanges with direct services to Galway, and improved connectivity to regional bus services from Costelloe.

Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly says its great news for Galway: