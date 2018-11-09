Test pumping commences in bid to find water source for Kilconnell

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Test pumping has commenced this week in a bid to find an alternative water supply source for the Kilconnell and Ballyboggan areas.

A boil water notice was issued for the area in mid June following the advice of the Health Service Executive, due to elevated levels of turbidity.

Irish Water says test pumping is taking place this week at an alternative existing borehole in the area.

If successful, it’s understood the borehole could be put into production within a few weeks.

Otherwise, a new borehole will be examined which the utility says would take a number of months.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Dermot Connolly says a possible solution is in sight. For more on this tune in to FYI [email protected]