Tesco to take over 10 Joyce’s Supermarkets across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tesco Ireland has announced it is to take over 10 Joyce’s Supermarkets stores based across Galway.

Subject to approval, they’ll be rebranded and re-designed throughout next year on a phased basis.

No figure has been disclosed for the deal, which has been struck on the 70th anniversary of the family-run business.

Joyces was first established as a small grocery shop in Headford in 1951 and earlier this year the Joyce family celebrated 70 years in business.

The firm currently employs over 500 people and has stores in Headford, Knocknacarra, Athenry, Tuam, Inverin, Ballybane, Fr. Griffin Road, Doughiska, Oranmore and Oughterard.

All ten are set to be taken over by Tesco – though the acquisition is subject to the approval of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

In a statement, Tesco says all stores will be rebranded throughout 2022 and will also offer services such as Grocery Home Shopping, Click & Collect, F&F Clothing and Homeware.

It adds Joyce’s employees will be welcomed as colleagues of Tesco Ireland and will be supported to continue and grow their careers at Tesco.

Tesco Ireland CEO Kari Daniels says Pat Joyce, his management team and staff have built a fantastic business with many great aspects that can complement Tesco’s offerings.

She says they look forward to welcoming customers to Tesco and engaging with suppliers and the wider community as soon as possible.

In a statement, Pat Joyce says it’s a historic moment for the business that he believes will bring great benefit to communities, and the opportunity has been carefully considered.

He adds they’re pleased to pass on the business to an established brand in Tesco and has moved to thank staff, suppliers and customers for their support over the years.