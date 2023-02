Galway Bay FM newsroom – Tesco is planning to install ‘Click and Collect’ bays at stores in Headford and Athenry.

The move aims to bring offerings at the former Joyces stores in line with other Tesco locations.

The works at both sites would involve the construction of a sheltered canopy to provide two dedicated ‘Click and Collect’ spaces.

County planners have now given the go-ahead for the plans.