Tesco officially launches first grocery drone delivery in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tesco is today officially launching its first grocery home shopping drone delivery trial at its store in Oranmore.

The trial is being run in partnership with Manna, an aviation-grade business-to-business drone delivery platform and will run for several months.

The project is being led by Tesco’s Group Innovation Team, a newly established team looking at working with partners on disruptive innovation in the retail space.

Drone deliveries in Oranmore will focus on on-demand small baskets to customers.

Customers can order a delivery from Tesco by drone through a dedicated website, where an initial range of 700 products will be available.

The order is then picked by a Tesco colleague in-store and delivery is managed by a Manna drone supervisor.

