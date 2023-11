Tesco Indreabhán takes home 3 Gold Medals at National Awards Ceremony

Share story:

Tesco Indreabhán takes home 3 Gold Medals for use of the Irish Language in Business

GRADAIM Gnó na hEireann is a recognition scheme for businesses that provide a service through Irish.

Siopa an Phobail, is managed by Indreabhán native Majella Ní Chonghaile whose local team is made up of native speakers.

It remains the first Tesco to operate as Gaeilge.