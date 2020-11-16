Terrier overcomes ruff competition to be crowned Galway’s ‘Puppy of the Year’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Petmania Galway has named “Cloud” as the winner of the Galway stage of the 2020 “Puppy of the Years” awards.

Cloud was named after her mother – who is also grey and fluffy – and will grow up to look like a miniature Irish Wolfhound like other pups from an earlier litter.

She’ll now compete for the title of national “Puppy of the Year” and a prize package worth over €1,500, including a luxury dog-friendly staycation to Enniscoe House, Co. Mayo.

Petmania says competition was “ruff” this year but Cloud triumphed over an impressive and talent pack of local dogs.

These included Eddie, an old English sheepdog Sheepdog crossed with a Golden Mountain Dog, Cavapoo Callie, Toby the Collie and Cooper, a Maltichon cross (Maltese x Bichon).

The winners of each county can be viewed here