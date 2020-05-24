Tens of thousands of workers to be moved from pandemic payment to jobseekers benefit

GBFM News
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tens of thousands of workers on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment are to be moved to jobseekers’ benefit.

The Sunday Times reports ministers will present the plan to cut back the payment for part-time workers next week.

A report by the Department of Business has found 38 percent of those receiving the payment were making less than 350 euro a week.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd-Barrett says it’s unfair to cut people’s payments….

