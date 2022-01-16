Tens of thousands of antigen test kits to be provided to NUI Galway Students from tomorrow

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Tens of thousands of antigen test kits are to be provided to students at NUI Galway as part of public health efforts to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Students will be able to collect packs at four locations across campus from tomorrow morning.

The tests are being provided as part of Project UniCoV and Chief Investigator of the Project and HSE West Director of Public Health, Professor Breda Smyth has urged students to avail of the kits as well as additional testing, by signing up to take part in the Project.

Students will be able to collect five tests at a time and are being advised to test twice a week with three days between each test.

Students are also being encouraged to avail of the option for further free antigen and/or salvia PCR testing for 12 weeks in semester two with a special QR code being made available to students to support the research.

Students have also been advised to self-isolate if they test positive or develop symptoms and to follow public health advice.

The distribution of free antigen test kits is funded by the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.