Tenfold increase in Tern chicks tagged in Lough Atalia thanks to volunteer conservation efforts

Share story:

There’s been a tenfold increase in the number of Common Tern chicks tagged in Lough Atalia thanks to conservation efforts.

Common Terns are summer visitors to Ireland and are listed as a species of concern due to declines in their breeding numbers or range.

The success at Lough Atalia is down to the installation of special nesting rafts, a project carried out by a huge team of volunteers.

They provide a protected floating platform that protects chicks from a range of natural predators.

Dan Clabby of Conservation Volunteers Galway told David Nevin it all started as a project by PhD students at GMIT.