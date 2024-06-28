Galway Bay FM

28 June 2024

Tenfold increase in Tern chicks tagged in Lough Atalia thanks to volunteer conservation efforts

There’s been a tenfold increase in the number of Common Tern chicks tagged in Lough Atalia thanks to conservation efforts.

Common Terns are summer visitors to Ireland and are listed as a species of concern due to declines in their breeding numbers or range.

The success at Lough Atalia is down to the installation of special nesting rafts, a project carried out by a huge team of volunteers.

They provide a protected floating platform that protects chicks from a range of natural predators.

Dan Clabby of Conservation Volunteers Galway told David Nevin it all started as a project by PhD students at GMIT.

