Tender process to begin for redevelopment of OPW office base in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The tender process is set to begin for a major redevelopment of the OPW office base in Headford.

The extensive works will involve the demolition of the existing office buildings to the south of the site and the construction of a new two-storey L-shaped office block facing onto St George`s Square.

In addition, it will involve alteration, upgrading and refurbishment of the existing rear office block which will be connected to the new building.

Meanwhile, external works will include landscaping, new carparking facilities and bicycle stands.

Minister of State and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the project will be transformative for Headford town…