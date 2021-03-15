Tender process set to open in April for long-awaited Kilrickle water supply scheme

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The tender process for the long-awaited Kilrickle water supply scheme is set to open in April.

It’s understood the tender period will be at least six weeks – with the evaluation of tenders expected to take a further four weeks.

It comes as in May, the Department of Housing and Local Government announced funding of €3.1 million for the project which will establish a connection with the neighbouring Cappataggle group water scheme.

Around 250 connections are needed in the east Galway village where locals have long relied on wells or rainwater tanks.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says locals have been campaigning for close to 30 years to have the basic utility in place.

He says he expects works to commence on the much needed project by Autumn.