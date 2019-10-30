Tender process for Inishbofin ferry service gets underway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The tender process for a ferry service to Inishbofin has begun.

It’s to secure a passenger ferry service between Inishbofin and Cleggan in Connemara for the next five years.

It’s expected the new contract will come into effect on the 1st of January 2020 and provide two daily return trips for the community.

The tender process will be administered by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

Galway West TD and Gaeltacht Minister, Seán Kyne says connectivity is essential for the sustainability and prosperity of all island communities.

