Tender process begins for 50 bed unit for Portiuncula Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is to open tenders tomorrow for preparatory works on a new 50 bed unit for Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The tenders will be offered for the ground works that need to be carried out before the main construction of the unit can be started.

The HSE will invite tenders for the main body of work once a timeline has been given for the completion of the prepatory works.

It’s hoped the long awaited 20 million euro unit could be open for use in 2022.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten says construction on the unit should begin in early 2021