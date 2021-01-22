Tender issued for feasibility study on Quiet Man Greenway between Athenry and Milltown

print

Galway County Council has issued a tender for a contractor to carry out a feasibility study on the development of a greenway between Athenry and Milltown.

It follows the allocation of €75 thousand to the local authority in August to carry out a study on the ‘Quiet Man Greenway’.

The proposed amenity would run for 47km, starting in Athenry, running through Ballyglunin and Tuam before finishing in Milltown.

An extensive local campaign has long championed the proposed Greenway, which could also extend beyond the county border to link up with the Sligo Greenway.

An extensive local campaign has long championed the proposed Greenway, which could also extend beyond the county border to link up with the Sligo Greenway.

Galway East Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon says today is an important milestone that could lead to millions of euro being invested in the area