Tender issued for construction of new Salmon Weir Bridge in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is seeking a contractor to build the new Salmon Weir Bridge in the city, which will see a new pedestrian and cycle crossing built over the River Corrib.

The bridge will be constructed 25 metres downstream from the existing Salmon Weir Bridge.

The need for the crossing has been long identified due to inadequate pedestrian and cyclist facilities on the existing bridge, which has a high volume of pedestrian, cycle and road traffic.

The main central bridge will be a 50 metre, three-span structure, linking Gaol Road to Newtownsmith.

It’ll be 4.5m at its narrowest point and up to 8.5m at midspan.

Galway City Council says the new bridge will facilitate a seamless and natural flow from either side of the river, while creating an iconic focal point for locals and tourists alike to take in the views of the River Corrib, the Salmon Weir, the Cathedral, wildlife, natural and built heritage in the area.

It also says the new bridge will form an important part of the Galway Transport Strategy, which aims to enhance sustainable travel within the city centre and reduce dependency on private vehicles.

To comply with European Regional Development Fund funding drawdown, the bridge must be installed no later than November 30th, 2022.

Expressions of interest can be submitted until Friday, January 21st.