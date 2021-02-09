Tender issued for construction of new 50 bed ward at Portiuncula Hospital

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A tender has been issued for the construction of a new 50 bed ward at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

The long-awaited project had suffered delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with groundworks getting underway late last year.

A tender has now been issued, seeking a contractor for construction work including electrical and mechanical installation.

The development will be a new ward block consisting of a 50 bed unit and link corridor incorporating lift and storage area, with a gross floor area of 4,000sqm.

The deadline for expressions of interest is March 25th, and it’s hoped the new ward will be open for use by 2022.

Local area councillor Michael Connolly says the hospital serves a very wide district and is in great need of the new unit…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….