7 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Tender confirmed for appointment of design team for Lombard Street Rejuvenation Project

Galway City Councillor, Fine Gael’s Eddie Hoare, has confirmed that a tender for the appointment of an Architect Led Multidisciplinary design team for the Lombard Street Rejuvenation project has now been prepared.

The plans will see an extension of the Saturday market into Mainguard Street and a more pedestrian-friendly environment for all road users.

Speaking yesterday evening, Councillor Hoare said that it is a welcome and positive development.

