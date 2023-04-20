Ten year delays to N59 upgrade in Connemara likened to “sick joke”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv says he’s sick of hearing that long awaited upgrade works will be carried out on the N59 “as soon as possible”.

Speaking in the Dáil about delays to the section between Maam Cross and Oughterard, he said the phrase has become a sick joke.

The section between Bunnakill and Maam Cross was completed in 2021, but there’s been repeated delays on the remaining two thirds of the road.

Deputy O’ Cuiv argued planning permission was granted in 2013, but a decade later we’re still waiting on decisions due to environmental concerns.