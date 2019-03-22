Ten per cent of college graduates last year found employment in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 10 per cent of of Level 6 and 7 graduates from the country’s universities and Institutes of Technology last year ended up employed in Galway.

That’s according to the latest report from the Higher Education Authority Graduate Outcomes Survey – Class of 2017.

The HEA report also shows that almost three quarters of Level 6 &7 college graduates were continuing in further education.

11 per cent of this group are in further education in Galway compared to 21 percent in Dublin and 16 per cent in Cork.

8 per cent of graduates from Postgraduate taught programmes are now working in Galway, compared to 5 per cent in Limerick and 47 per cent in Dublin.

Both NUI Galway and Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology contributed to the HEA survey.

GMIT says 87 per cent of its ‘Class of 2017’ graduates were in employment or further study nine months after graduating.