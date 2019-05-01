Ten per cent drop in new car sales for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New car sales in Galway have dropped by 10 per cent so far this year when compared to the same period in 2018.

That’s according to the first quarter vehicle registrations statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

2,736 new vehicles were registered in Galway between January and April this year, a drop of over 300 hundred from the same period last year.

Nationally, the sale of new cars is also down 10 per cent at just over 73,000 in the first four months of the year, with SIMI forecasting the trend to continue throughout 2019.

The motoring organisation is blaming external threats such as Brexit, greater consumer caution and the growth of used imports into the Irish market.

Director General of SIMI, Brian Cooke says the remainder of the year will be very challenging for the motor industry, for more on this story tune in to FYI [email protected]…