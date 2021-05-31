Ten Galway remote working hubs join Ireland’s first ever digital hub network

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ten remote working hubs in Galway have joined Ireland’s first ever digital hub network.

Minister Heather Humphreys has this afternoon launched the ‘Connected Hubs Network’, which will see over 100 hubs connected nationwide by the end of this year.

It aims to allow people working remotely to have the choice of working from a nationally connected hub in their area as well as working from home, or from the office.

The new ConnectedHubs.ie platform is now live and available hubs can be viewed via an online map.

In Galway City, there are four hubs which are part of the new network – Galway Technology Centre, Westside Resource Centre, GMIT iHub and Portershed at Eyre Square.

Meanwhile, in the county, hubs are located at Ballinasloe Enterprise Centre, gteic Na Forbacha, Clonberne Enterprise Centre, The Hub Headford, Beechtree Enterprise Centre in Tuam, and gteic An Spidéal.

Senator Aisling Dolan says the new network is a hugely positive development that will offer choice to remote workers.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…