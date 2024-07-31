Ten Galway primary schools added to Hot Schools Meals programme

Ten Galway primary schools have been added to the Hot Schools Meals programme.

Minister Heather Humphreys has announced that they are among 168 additional primary schools approved for the scheme from this September.

It means the programme now caters for over 2,000 primary schools, with over 345,000 now eligible to receive hot meals.

The Galway schools that are being added to the list for the upcoming academic year are:

Attymon school in Athenry, Milltown National School in Tuam, Scoil Naomh Fhursa in Headford, Scoil Náisiúnta an Fhairche in Clonbur, Bawnmore National School in Claregalway, St Ita’s in Loughrea, Gurteen Central in Ballinasloe, St Patrick’s in Moylough, Kiltartan in Gort and St Vincents in Turloughmore

Minister Humphreys says the ambition is to complete the roll-out of Hot School Meals to all remaining Primary Schools as part of Budget 2025.