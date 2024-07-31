Galway Bay FM

31 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Ten Galway primary schools added to Hot Schools Meals programme

Share story:
Ten Galway primary schools added to Hot Schools Meals programme

Ten Galway primary schools have been added to the Hot Schools Meals programme.

Minister Heather Humphreys has announced that they are among 168 additional primary schools approved for the scheme from this September.

It means the programme now caters for over 2,000 primary schools, with over 345,000 now eligible to receive hot meals.

The Galway schools that are being added to the list for the upcoming academic year are:

Attymon school in Athenry, Milltown National School in Tuam, Scoil Naomh Fhursa in Headford, Scoil Náisiúnta an Fhairche in Clonbur, Bawnmore National School in Claregalway, St Ita’s in Loughrea, Gurteen Central in Ballinasloe, St Patrick’s in Moylough, Kiltartan in Gort and St Vincents in Turloughmore

Minister Humphreys says the ambition is to complete the roll-out of Hot School Meals to all remaining Primary Schools as part of Budget 2025.

Share story:

Household Bulky Goods collection points open across city and county

Bulky Goods collection points are now open across Galway city and county Items including couches, wardrobes and bedframes can be disposed of for a 5 euro ...

NTA says reports 'ruling out' double tracking on Galway to Athenry rail line are "incorrect"

The National Transport Authority says recent reports on double tracking on the Galway to Athenry rail line are “incorrect”. It’s after a...

Call for public toilets at Loughrea Lake to open additional three months

Galway County Council is being urged to trial extended opening months of the public toilets at Loughrea Lake. At present, the facilities are only open in ...

New building works for schools in Tuam, Caltra and Kiltormer

New building works have been confirmed for three schools in Galway,. Minister Anne Rabbitte has received confirmation that upgrading works will take place...