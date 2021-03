print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Ten day roadworks will get underway in Craughwell tomorrow (Monday 15th March)

The road resurfacing works will take place on the R446 through Craughwell Village towards Oranmore.

To facilitate the works, a stop/go traffic management system will be in place between 7.30am and 7pm every day.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and allow additional times for their journeys for the duration of the works.