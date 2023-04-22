Temporary road closures in operation tomorrow to facilitate Connemarathon

Temporary road closures will be in place on the R336 from Leenane to Maam Bridge and onto Maam Cross tomorrow to facilitate the 2023 Connemarathon running event.

The closures will be in place between 10.30am and 5pm.

The N59 road that runs through Maam Cross will remain open but motorists are advised that delays may be experienced between these hours.

To avoid the closed off sections of road you are requested to use the N59 to travel east/west or vice versa and the R344 via Renvyle.

More details on the road closures like maps and predicted times of reopening are available on www.connemarathon.com/residents-info/