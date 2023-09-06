Teenager injured in fall from tractor in Sylane dies from his injuries

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The teenager who was injured in a fall from tractor in Sylane last week has died in hospital in Dublin

The incident occurred this day last week when the 16 year-old was was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin

The teenage boy passed away earlier today, and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the fatal road traffic incident or to anyone who may have video footage to come forward

The incident took place in Sylane at 7.40 on Wednesday evening of last week, August 30th

Gardaí can be contacted at Tuam Garda Station 093 70840 or the Garda Confidential Line