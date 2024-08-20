Galway Bay FM

20 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Teenager back before court over attack on army chaplain at Renmore Barracks

Share story:
Teenager back before court over attack on army chaplain at Renmore Barracks

A teenage boy will appear again before Galway District Court later today in connection with an attack on an army chaplain at Renmore Barracks.

Fr. Paul Murphy was stabbed multiple times at the barrack gates late on Thursday night.

The 16 year old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, first appeared before Galway District Court on Saturday, charged with assault causing harm.

Fr. Murphy suffered serious but non life threatening injuries during the attack and later underwent surgery at UHG.

Gardaí objected to bail due to the seriousness of the charges – and it was subsequently refused, with the teen remanded into custody at Oberstown Children’s Detention Centre.

The court was told that more serious charges could be brought later.

Detective Sergeant Paul McNulty told the court it’s believed the accused holds a radical Islamist mindset.

The teen will appear again at Galway District Court today via video link]

Share story:

Galway Rose shares mental health message in on-stage TV interview

Galway Rose Deirdre Jennings has used her stage time at the Rose of Tralee to open up about mental health. Deirdre, a medical social worker from Ros a Mh�...

Galway Rose talks confidence, fashion and performance ahead of Rose of Tralee appearance

The Galway Rose will take to the stage tonight for night one of the TV aspect of this year’s Rose of Tralee. Medical social worker Deirdre Jennings ...

Galway Public Health Nurse Management to begin Industrial Action

Galway Public Health Nurse Management is to begin Industrial Action this Friday. The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has served notice of the work ...

Water restrictions lifted in Dunmore

Water restrictions put in place in Dunmore and surrounding areas over the last six days have been lifted. They were necessary to allow levels in the Gortg...