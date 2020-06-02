Teenager apologises to Gardai for social media comments following Salthill incident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city teenager has apologised to Gardai for comments made on a video which went viral on social media following an incident in Salthill at the weekend.

Garda units had to be called in to disperse a large crowd of young people at Blackrock on Saturday evening and maintained an active presence late into the evening.

Two people were arrested during the incident and taken to Salthill Garda Station.

They were later released and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

Mayor Mike Cubbard was one of many to tweet that Salthill is one of the most beautiful places in the world and should be trending for this and no other reason.

Richard, who posted the video, apologised to the Gardai and the public on Galway Talks earlier saying it was wrong to post the video without knowing the significance of his words.

